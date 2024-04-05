ADVERTISEMENT

Kanniyakumari district election officer inspects voting machine storage units

April 05, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI  

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari District Election Officer and Collector P. N. Sridhar on Friday inspected Thovalai tehsildar office where all the materials including voting machines for the upcoming Parliamentary elections have been kept.  

He ensured that the voters’ list, stickers and other requirements to conduct the election efficiently were readied. In addition to this, zonal level booth officers in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency were given training in handling the voting machines. 

Further, he instructed the officials to take care of the other arrangements made for the officers and voters who would be visiting the booths on the day of elections.  

