GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Kanniyakumari district election officer inspects voting machine storage units

April 05, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI  

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari District Election Officer and Collector P. N. Sridhar on Friday inspected Thovalai tehsildar office where all the materials including voting machines for the upcoming Parliamentary elections have been kept.  

He ensured that the voters’ list, stickers and other requirements to conduct the election efficiently were readied. In addition to this, zonal level booth officers in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency were given training in handling the voting machines. 

Further, he instructed the officials to take care of the other arrangements made for the officers and voters who would be visiting the booths on the day of elections.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.