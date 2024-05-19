Kanniyakumari district continues to be on ‘red alert’; storage level in Pechiparai dam up; floods in Kuzhithurai river

Widespread rains over the last three to four days in the southern end - Kanniyakumari district resulted in release of surplus water from the Pechiparai dam into Tamirabharani river on Sunday.

Following the ‘red alert’ warning from the IMD, the district administration had stepped up its actions. Surveillance on low-lying areas and inflow into dams were being monitored.

In the event of ‘very heavy rain’ situation, people in low-lying areas may be moved to safer places and the official machinery was fully geared, Collector P.N. Sridhar said and added that review of the rain situation was being made at periodic intervals. All the revenue officials and other departments, including the VAOs, have been instructed to stay in their respective locations.

On Sunday at 10 a.m., 500 cusecs of water from the reservoir was released into the Tamirabharani river. As there was a steady inflow to the dam, the officials increased the discharge level to 1000 cusecs by 4 p.m. As a result, Kuzhithurai river experienced flooding.

The authorities have adequately cautioned the public to stay indoors, especially those living close to waterbodies. The owners of milch animals have been told not to let the cattle for grazing or to take them near the waterbodies until further orders.

The PWD officials said that Pechiparai recorded 103.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday, the highest in the district followed by Kozhiporvilai: 82, Theerparappu: 71, Sitraru I: 64, Thuckalay and Mullaginailai: 63, Kaliyal: 60, Sivalogam and Kuzhithurai: 56, Balamore: 52 and Anaikidangu recorded 45 mm rainfall. The officials said that 421 cusecs of water was being discharged from Pechiparai dam.

Early warning system to be set up in Courtallam

After the sudden flash flood experienced in the waterfalls in Courtallam in Tenkasi district, which claimed the life of a teenager two days ago, the officials were examining the modalities of installing early warning system. The ban to bathe in the waterfalls across the district continued to be banned following which the spots wore a deserted look.

Multiple department officials after a review meeting have identified 19 rehabilitation centres, where they could accommodate people from low-lying areas.

As on Sunday evening, the officials said that they were fully geared to tackle the challenges, which may arise following the continued rains.

With steady inflow to the five dams, the water level was increasing. However, as the storage levels were relatively lesser, there was no immediate need for flood warning, they added.

The PWD engineers in Tenkasi district said that Gadana dam had 29 feet (max level 85 ft), Ramanadhi dam: 42 ft (84 ft), Karuppa nadhi dam: 33.89 ft (72 ft), Gundar dam: 11.48 ft (36.10 ft) and the storage level in Adavinainar dam stood at 50.50 ft (132 ft).

The rainfall (in mm) was as follows during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday: Gundar: 2, Adaivinainar: 13, Gadana: 4, Aykudi: 25, Ramanadhi: 6, Karuppanadhi: 36 and Tenkasi recorded 7.40 mm rainfall.