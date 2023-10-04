ADVERTISEMENT

Kanniyakumari District Collector bags Chief Minister’s ‘Green Award’

October 04, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar is receiving the green award from Chief Minister M.K.Stalin in Chennai for having implemented schemes to conserve environment. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar has bagged the Chief Minister’s ‘Green Award’ for having implemented schemes for conserving environment.

 During the District Collectors and forest officials’ conference held in Chennai on Tuesday, Mr. Sridhar received the ‘Green Award’ from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

 Besides strictly enforcing the ban on the production, stocking, sale and use of use-and-throw plastic products, particularly the plastic carry bags in the district, Mr. Sridhar orgnaised cleaning operations at regular intervals across the district to remove the non-degradable waste dumped in public places.

 During the coastal clean-up operations, the Collector took efforts for the removal of discarded fishnets that seriously pollute the marine wealth besides posing serious threat to the public visiting the beaches.

