Kanniyakumari Collector releases water for irrigation from Pechiparai dam

District Collector P. N. Sridhar released water for irrigation from Pechiparai reservoir on Saturday.

Following unprecedented rains during the last 10 days, many reservoirs in the district had received copious water. Low lying areas were inundated and many tanks had started overflowing. People were barred from visiting various waterfalls in the district due to heavy discharge.

In the meantime, after the pre-monsoon rains stopped, the district administration had announced release of water for irrigation. The farmers in the district would benefit as the water released from the dam would reach numerous farm lands through the Kothaiaaru and Pattanangal channel.

According to the agriculture department officials, a total of 79,000 acres of land would benefit and the water release would continue until next February depending on the storage level and availability. On Saturday, the water level in Pechiparai was 45.47 feet.

District officials including Jothibasu from the Water Resources Organisation, Joint Director (Agriculture) Albert and others were present on the occasion.

