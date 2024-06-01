GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kanniyakumari Collector releases water for irrigation from Pechiparai dam

Published - June 01, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
Many tanks in Kanniyakumari district are filled with water due to the recent rains.

Many tanks in Kanniyakumari district are filled with water due to the recent rains. | Photo Credit: File Photo

District Collector P. N. Sridhar released water for irrigation from Pechiparai reservoir on Saturday.

Following unprecedented rains during the last 10 days, many reservoirs in the district had received copious water. Low lying areas were inundated and many tanks had started overflowing. People were barred from visiting various waterfalls in the district due to heavy discharge.

In the meantime, after the pre-monsoon rains stopped, the district administration had announced release of water for irrigation. The farmers in the district would benefit as the water released from the dam would reach numerous farm lands through the Kothaiaaru and Pattanangal channel.

According to the agriculture department officials, a total of 79,000 acres of land would benefit and the water release would continue until next February depending on the storage level and availability. On Saturday, the water level in Pechiparai was 45.47 feet.

District officials including Jothibasu from the Water Resources Organisation, Joint Director (Agriculture) Albert and others were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.