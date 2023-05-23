Kanniyakumari Collector meets Kaani tribal students

May 23, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari Collector P. N. Sridhar had interaction with Kaani tribal students at the Collectorate on Monday in order to understand the problems encountered by them everyday and their dreams about higher education.

As the results of SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two public examinations had been declared, Mr. Sridhar invited the students for the interaction. The students, while explaining their day-to-day problems, appealed to the Collector to establish a higher secondary school at Thachamalai and Thottamalai.

“After finishing primary education in our area, we have to go to Petchipaarai to attend high and higher secondary schools. Since we have to cross the dam, we have to pay the fare for the boat. As long as a non-governmental organisation was paying the fare for us, we did not face any problem. After the NGO stopped paying the fare, it has been a struggle. Hence, the Collector should take steps to establish a higher secondary school in our area,” they said.

The students also asked for installation of solar lights and adequate communication infrastructure inside the forest for mobile phone signal transmission to attend online classes.

Mr. Sridhar assured them that the district administration would soon sort out the issue pertaining to the boat fare and 16 more Kaani hamlets would shortly get solar lights and toilets.

Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram, H.R. Koushik, after the interaction with the Collector, took them to his office. The students were also taken to the District Police Office, District Forest Office, an engineering college and a polytechnic.