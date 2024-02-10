Kanniyakumari AIADMK MLA comes to the rescue of three fishermen arrested in Mumbai

February 10, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The former Minister and AIADMK MLA, Thalavai Sundaram, has assured families of three Tamil Nadu fishermen who have been arrested in Mumbai after they arrived in a boat from Kuwait, of all support here on Saturday.

After the fishermen families informed about the arrest, the MLA visited the dwelling of the families with advocates.

The family members said that the three fishermen — V Infant Vijay, 21, Sahaya Antony Aneesh, 29, and Needezo, 32, from Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts — were working with a fishing company in Kuwait. They left home about two years ago. The three fishermen had complained of non-payment of salaries by their employer. They had also alleged that they were ill-treated when they demanded salaries.

Under such circumstances, the three had fled Kuwait in a boat and reached Mumbai where the police detained them under the Passports Act. They were produced before a court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

When the family members wanted to visit Mumbai and see their dependents in the Prisons, the MLA agreed to send them by train on Sunday. Also, they wanted legal assistance to which he had spoken with the party’s legal wing for assistance.

