Kannagi temple to come under HR and CE administration

December 06, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - GUDALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department shall take over the administration of Kannagi Temple at Vannnathipaarai in Theni district, on the border with Kerala. The notification issued by the government shall be displayed at the offices of the VAO at Keezha Gudalur and at the temple. Any objection from the public shall be filed within a week’s time. Public may also file their objections at the office of the Assistant Commissioner, HR & CE, Palanichettipatti in Theni.

