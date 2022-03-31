Kannagi temple festival to be held on April 16

Devotees will be allowed to visit the temple from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. , says Theni Collector

Devotees would trek to Mangaladevi Temple on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border two days prior to ‘Chitra Pournami’ every year. | Photo Credit: File photo

Devotees will be allowed to visit the temple from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. , says Theni Collector

After the relaxation of COVID-19-induced lockdown, which was in force for over two years, the district administrations of Theni in Tamil Nadu and Idukki in Kerala have proposed to conduct the annual Kannagi festival at the famous Mangala Devi Temple situated between Tamil Nadu and Kerala forests on April 16.

Speaking to reporters after a joint preparatory meeting held between the officials of the two districts, Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan said on Thursday that the celebrations would again be revived, of course with caution.

The temple, which is situated at about 5,000 feet above sea level, was built around 2,500 years ago. Devotees would trek to the shrine two days prior to ‘Chitra Pournami’ every year.

However, with the lockdown in force, public were not allowed to visit the temple since March 2020. Now, after discussions, the officials decided to restrict the movement and the number of devotees.

The devotees would be allowed to visit the temple from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 16. Special health centres would be available near the temple and also at Kokarakandam, they said.

At the meeting, Mangala Devi Temple trustees requested the authorities to consider permitting devotees for two more hours, but their plea was turned down, the officials said.

Idukki Collector Sheeba George, Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre, Idukki SP Karuppusami, Additional SP Sreya Gupta, Uthamapalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Kousalya, Periyar Tiger Reserve Joint Director Sunil Babu and officials from Megamalai Wildlife Sanctuary and Forest Department participated in the meeting.