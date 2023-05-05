Kannagi temple festival draws huge devotees from far and near

May 05, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THENI

Marking the Chitra Pournami, the annual celebrations at the famous Mangala Devi Kannagi Temple drew huge devotees from far and near on Friday.

The temple, situated on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, was filled with devotees’ movement from the early hours. With high security deployed by the forests and the police from both States, the devotees trekked for about 6.6 km to the shrine through the forest area. For those, who could not walk, they travelled by vehicles.

Kannagi was adorned with green silk “vasthram” and special abishekams and aradhanams were performed on the occasion.

The devotees appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to lay a road to the temple situated at Vinnetripaarai so that it would facilitate them to directly reach the spot. Presently, the Tamil Nadu officials had to seek permission from the Kerala authorities to use the forest area.

