HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannagi temple festival draws huge devotees from far and near

Kannagi was adorned with green silk “vasthram” and special abishekams and aradhanams were performed on the occasion.

May 05, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees thronging Mangala Devi Kannagi Temple on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border near Kumuli on Friday.

Devotees thronging Mangala Devi Kannagi Temple on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border near Kumuli on Friday.

Marking the Chitra Pournami, the annual celebrations at the famous Mangala Devi Kannagi Temple drew huge devotees from far and near on Friday.

The temple, situated on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, was filled with devotees’ movement from the early hours. With high security deployed by the forests and the police from both States, the devotees trekked for about 6.6 km to the shrine through the forest area. For those, who could not walk, they travelled by vehicles.

Kannagi was adorned with green silk “vasthram” and special abishekams and aradhanams were performed on the occasion.

The devotees appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to lay a road to the temple situated at Vinnetripaarai so that it would facilitate them to directly reach the spot. Presently, the Tamil Nadu officials had to seek permission from the Kerala authorities to use the forest area.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.