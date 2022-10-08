‘Kannadiyan channel is not leading into Thamirabarani river’

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 08, 2022 20:43 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has closed a petition filed in 2016 after taking into account that Kannadiyan channel is not leading into Thamirabarani river.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad took note of an endorsement made in this regard by the counsel for the petitioner. The counsel said that there was no need for further adjudication. Recording the same, the petition was closed.

The petitioner, S. Thangappan of Kallidaikurichi had complained about discharge of effluents and drainage water into Thamirabarani river at Kallidaikurichi in Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli district.

He said that Kannadiyan channel was a major watercourse under Thamirabarani irrigation system. To the south of the channel was a stream and excess rainwater drained into it. Earlier the effluents were discharged into the stream, but now it was being diverted to the Thamirabarani river, he claimed and said steps should be taken to prevent the discharge of effluents into the river.

