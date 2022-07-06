Kanimzohi gifts Rs. 14 lakh-worth cycle to girl cyclist

DMK MP Kanimozhi has gifted a Rs. 14 lakh-worth sports cycle to a girl student from Ottapidaaram area to enable her to perform well at the international junior cycling meet to be held in Israel in August.

J. Shreemathi, a Class XII student from Muppilivetti near Ottapidaaram, has won several cycling competitions and was selected for State-level competition in 2019. Since her father Jessiah, a farmer, was unable to buy the sports cycle, Ms. Shreemathi could not participate in the State-level competition.

The girl met Ms. Kanimozhi and appealed to her to provide her with a sports cycle. The MP sponsored Rs. 5.50 lakh-worth cycle with which Ms. Shreemathi won gold medal in the team event while lifting silver in the individual event at the national-level junior cycling competition held in Rajasthan.

After winning the third spot in the team event in the Asian meet held in New Delhi in June, Ms. Shreemathi has been selected for the international junior cycling meet.

Since Ms. Shreemathi cannot use the same cycle in the international event, she approached Ms. Kanimozhi again seeking help for a new cycle costing Rs. 14 lakh.

Besides gifting the cycle, Ms. Kanimozhi also presented her helmet, shoes and gloves on Wednesday in the presence Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and the girl’s parents.

“I never dreamt I would participate in a State-level or national or international event since I am from a humble background. After the MP presented me with a cycle, it motivated me a to win lot of medals for Tamil Nadu. Now, she has gifted me a Rs. 14 lakh-worth cycle. I will work hard to win a medal and dedicate it to the MP,” Ms. Shreemathi said.