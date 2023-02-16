ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi urges Centre to hold talks with NTPL workers to end strike

February 16, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

With the protest of the contract labourers of NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) entering the fourth day on Thursday, MP Kanimozhi urged the Union government to hold talks with the workers to end it.

As over 800 of the 1,000 contract workers of NTPL’s 2 X 500 MW units are on strike since February 13 demanding regularisation of their service with timescale, extension of social security schemes, salary on a par with the staff of Neyveli Lignite Corporation staff etc., power generation dipped sharply from its maximum capacity of 1,000 MW to 600 MW on Thursday.

After power generation came down to 560 MW on Tuesday, the NTPL management took alternative arrangements for augmenting the generation even as the protestors were speaking with the Department of Labour Welfare.

Meanwhile, the contract firms have warned their striking labourers that they would be losing wages for eight days if they participated in the strike for one day. Subsequently, they would be terminated from the job, the contract firms threatened.

Hence, Ms. Kanimozhi has written letters to Union Minister for Coal Prahlad Joshi and Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadhav to hold talks with the protesting workers and end the ongoing strike.

