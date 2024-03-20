ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi to contest for second time from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency

March 20, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi will contest from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency for the second time in a row.  

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday released the list of 17 DMK candidates who are to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

In 2019 Ms. Kanimozhi contested against the BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan and won the Lok Sabha election by a margin of 3.47 lakh votes.  

She had served as a Rajya Sabha member for two terms from 2007.

After being elected from Thoothukudi as the first female MP of the constituency in 2019, she was elected as the DMK’s deputy leader of the Lok Sabha. She had worked as the chairperson of the Parliament Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.  

In addition to this, she had been the party’s women’s wing secretary. Currently, she is the party’s deputy general secretary. 

