ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi takes stock of progress made in flood-hit areas in Thoothukudi

January 03, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193

K. Kanimozhi, MP, hands over special loans at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

K. Kanimozhi, MP, and Ministers P. Geetha Jeeva and Anitha Radha Krishnan chair a review meeting at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Taking stock of the progress in the restoration exercise carried out in the flood hit areas so far, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi wanted the officials to ensure that water logging was not there in any parts as it would enable them in assessing for permanent revamp on Wednesday.

Thoothukudi, which was badly damaged in the middle of December after the heavy rain lashed the city and peripheries. Apart from the low lying areas, many public places including railway stations in the district and dwellings and among others were washed away.

After the rain stopped, the restoration exercise commenced on a war-footing. Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the areas and ordered relief measures. Followed by this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspected the flood hit areas including Korampallam and other spots.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As a first phase, the TN Government had distributed ₹6,000 and ₹1,000 to the ration cardholders depending on the volume of damages suffered by the public.

The MP, along with the ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha Radhakrishnan, wanted the officials to commence the survey which would facilitate them in getting funds from the governments for laying roads and for other works.

Collector G Lakshmipathi, Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar and other senior officers attended the review meeting and presented the work-in-progress.

The MP presented financial assistance to some of the entrepreneurs under the NEED project and other schemes, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US