Kanimozhi takes stock of progress made in flood-hit areas in Thoothukudi

January 03, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Taking stock of the progress in the restoration exercise carried out in the flood hit areas so far, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi wanted the officials to ensure that water logging was not there in any parts as it would enable them in assessing for permanent revamp on Wednesday.

Thoothukudi, which was badly damaged in the middle of December after the heavy rain lashed the city and peripheries. Apart from the low lying areas, many public places including railway stations in the district and dwellings and among others were washed away.

After the rain stopped, the restoration exercise commenced on a war-footing. Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the areas and ordered relief measures. Followed by this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspected the flood hit areas including Korampallam and other spots.

As a first phase, the TN Government had distributed ₹6,000 and ₹1,000 to the ration cardholders depending on the volume of damages suffered by the public.

The MP, along with the ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha Radhakrishnan, wanted the officials to commence the survey which would facilitate them in getting funds from the governments for laying roads and for other works.

Collector G Lakshmipathi, Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar and other senior officers attended the review meeting and presented the work-in-progress.

The MP presented financial assistance to some of the entrepreneurs under the NEED project and other schemes, a press release said.