Kanimozhi starts electioneering

K. Kanimozhi, MP, addresses poll campaign at Anna Nagar in Thoothukudi on Monday.

THOOTHUKUDI

07 February 2022 21:20 IST

Voters should back the candidates who can bridge the gap between them and the rulers, MP Kanimozhi has said.

Kickstarting her electioneering here on Monday evening, Ms. Kanimozhi said the public representatives getting elected in the urban civic polls should be able to act as a bridge between the people and the government and bring the development schemes to their respective areas. Those who could not do so or being an obstacle for the execution of development works should not get elected.

Even though former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was claiming that his government had allotted several crores of rupees for creating better basic amenities in Thoothukudi, the stagnant rainwater had to be pumped out as the flood did not drain through the yet to be completed storm water drains.

“People should think of this before they cast their votes,” Ms. Kanimozhi appealed.

Claiming that the DMK’s resounding victory in the ensuing urban civic polls was an assured one, she said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would lay foundation stone for the furniture park very soon.