‘Kanimozhi should have condemned the attack on women at DMK’s gram sabha meet’

08 January 2021 18:27 IST

Asserting that the AIADMK had nothing to hide in the Pollachi sexual assault case, Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju said the DMK MP Kanimozhi, who portrays herself as an ‘activist’, should have condemned the attack unleashed on a woman who questioned party president M.K. Stalin during the gram sabha meeting held recently at Thondamuthur in Coimbatore

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a bullock cart race at Muthiahapuram on Friday, Mr. Raju said the Tamil Nadu Government, to ensure impartial and transparent probe and to unravel the entire truth behind the Pollachi sexual assault case had handed over the investigation to CBI.

When the AIADMK functionaries were arrested in connection with this case, the party high command immediately removed them from the primary membership of the party and hence there was no question of anyone helping the accused, as was being alleged by Ms. Kanimozhi, he said.

“We are for a fair probe and are keen on punishing the real culprits. If the MP (Ms. Kanimozhi) is really concerned about women and their safety, she should have raised her voice when a woman was assaulted by the DMK men for having raised a question at the gram sabha meeting chaired by party president Mr. Stalin recently. After verbally abusing her, the DMK men evicted her from the meeting and misbehaved with her. Ms. Kanimozhi should have condemned this act of her party functionaries. But she did not do so and it only shows her partiality when it comes to women’s rights and their safety,” Mr. Raju charged.

On the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directive that the Tamil Nadu Government should revoke its order of allowing 100% occupancy in cinema halls, the Minister said the State Government had relaxed the lockdown norms for the public visiting malls, parks and other public places in the wake of sharp fall in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases. In this line, cent per cent occupancy in the cinema theatres was also allowed following request from the actors, producers, cinema theatre owners in the wake of Pongal celebrations.

“Against this backdrop, we’ve received the Union Government’s directive which is neither a ban nor a warning. The Chief Minister, after discussing it with the officials concerned will take an appropriate decision,” Mr. Raju said.

Later in the evening, he told the reporters at Kovilpatti that Udhayanidhi, DMK youth wing president and son of Mr. Stalin, had crossed all the limits for saying that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was hand-picked by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s confidante V. K. Sasikala, for the post.

“M. Udhayanidhi’s nauseating remarks against Mrs. Sasikala only shows the DMK’s respect for women,” Mr. Raju said.