Kanimozhi reviews development works

Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi reviewed the progress of the development works being executed in the port town under the Centre’s smart city programme.

The rainwater drainage channels under construction along the 60-feet-road in the State Bank Colony for the past two years, smart road laying work at Anna Nagar, construction of a park in front of VOC College and the drainage channel work at Meelavittaan were inspected.

Since the works taken-up under the smart city programme were progressing at snail’s pace, the officials had been told to complete the works before the onset of northeast monsoon.