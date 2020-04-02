Kanimozhi releases ₹50 lakh more

Kanimozhi, MP, who has already released ₹1 crore from the Local Area Development Fund for anti-COVID-19 operations in the district, released ₹50 lakh more for creating more facilities in the virus 19 treatment ward in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

When she visited the hospital on Wednesday, Dean Thiruvasagamani informed her that more funds would be required for creating additional facilities, including elevator in that ward. After promising him of releasing more funds for these works, Ms. Kanimozhi, who met Collector Sandeep Nanduri at the Collectorate, handed over the letter for releasing ₹50 lakh from the Fund.

Earlier, she handed over protective gear for doctors, nurses and conservancy workers involved in treating COVID – 19 patients.

She opined that the relief of ₹1,000, announced by the State government for the unorganised sector labourers should be increased and appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and the police by remaining indoors.