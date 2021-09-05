Kanimozhi opens VOC Road

THOOTHUKUDI

Unveiling the name board of “VOC Road” here on Sunday, Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP K. Kanimozhi said that the State government had dedicated the arterial road as a fitting tribute to the late freedom fighter on his 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

Participating in a number of events organised by the district administration and a few other organisations to mark the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary, she said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced 14 projects in memory of the freedom fighter.

As part of it, the arterial stretch “Mela Periya Cotton Salai” in Thoothukudi city, had been renamed as VOC Road, she said and recalled the yeomen services of Chidambaranar who was called as the “Kappalotiya Tamizhan”.

Fighting against the Britishers then, the freedom fighters led by stalwarts like VOC had not only taught us about the need for patience, but also about the importance of self-discipline and self-respect. The fight was against the values and the significance of coming together for a public cause was worth mentioning even today and forever to the next generation.

The sacrifices and sufferings of Chidambaranar would go a long way as he bought a ship in the port town here to show his protest against the Britishers then. At the fag end of his life, Chidambaranar could not even make both ends meet was a tale to be disseminated to the younger generation as it was very important to understand the real meaning of patriotism, the MP said.

The MP opened up a public park built at ₹ 4.50 crore which had a plenty of activities for the tinytots. She also dedicated a playground (basketball/volleyball grounds) among others in the city and opened newly constructed shelters at bus stops under the smart city projects.

Later in the evening, Ms. Kanimozhi gave away the “Best Teacher” awards to 11 teachers from Thoothukudi district in the presence of Ministers Geetha Jeevan, Anita Radhakrishnan, Collector K Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner Charu Shree among others. She also gave away appointment orders to 12 persons (legal heirs who had died in service) on compassionate grounds.