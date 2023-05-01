ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi MP presents 38 tractors to panchayat presidents to improve solid waste management in rural pockets

May 01, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Kanimozhi MP handing over tractor to a beneficiary in Thoothukudi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK MP Kanimozhi distributed 38 tractors to the panchayat presidents in Thoothukudi district under the Swachh Bharat program here on Sunday.

As a part of improving the functioning of solid waste management, the Union government and Tamil Nadu government had been implementing numerous programs. To achieve this, the governments have been building infrastructure and improving the existing facilities, officials from the Urban Development and Municipal Administration said.

In the first phase, 38 tractors were given to 32 panchayat presidents. Officials said it was proposed to give it to panchayats with 5,000 and 10,000 population and 27 tractors with 35 HP and another 11 tractors with 32 HP were given to panchayat presidents.

The function was attended by Minister Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Mayor Jagan Periasami, MLA Shanmugiah.

Panchayat administration officials said that the tractors would be primarily used to life garbage from residential areas, shops, marriage halls and restaurants in the panchayats. Depending on the need and the population of the panchayats, the vehicles have been assigned.

For instance, in Maapillai Oorani panchayat in Thoothukudi Union, five tractors were provided. Likewise, in Pandavarmangalam and Inam Maniyachi panchayats in Kovilpatti Union two tractors each have been handed over to the presidents. For the remaining 29 panchayats, one tractor each was given.

The officials said that many panchayats where new dwellings have come up in the recent past, the administration had to enhance the disposal mechanism and focus on solid waste management practices. Tractors would be useful for lifting wastes as it would replace push carts and tri-cycles.

In the second phase, more number of tractors would be provided, officials said.

