Kanimozhi meets traders, Jamaath heads, Nadar Sangam leaders to mobilise support for Congress candidate

April 02, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Lok Sabha MP and DMK candidate for Thoothukudi Parliamentary Constituency Kanimozhi on Tuesday met trade union leaders, heads of Jamaaths and office-bearers of Dhakshinamara Nadar Sangam to mobilise support for Congress candidate for Tirunelveli Constituency C.. Robert Bruce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Kanimozhi, who campaigned at Valliyoor on Monday evening in support of Mr. Robert Bruce, went to Kanniyakumari district to canvas votes for Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth. She also campaigned for the party’s Vilavancode by-poll candidate Tharahai Cuthbert in the night. She returned to Tirunelveli to mobilise support for Mr. Robert Bruce among trade unions and Muslim and Nadar communities

“BJP candidate Nainar Nagenthran, who belongs to Thevar community, is targeting Hindu Nadar votes, the largest bloc in the constituency, by campaigning in Nadar-majority villages. And the Hindu Nadars are also apparently inclined towards him as they are strong followers of Hinduism. If the Hindu Nadar votes poll in favour of Mr. Nagenthran, the victory of Mr. Robert Bruce will become difficult. Hence, to neutralise the trend, Ms. Kanimozhi met Dhakshinamara Nadar Sangam office-bearers,” said a source in the Sangam.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her meeting at Melapalayam with the heads of various Jamaaths, Ms. Kanimozhi recalled the serious problems faced by Muslims since the BJP came to power in 2014. She also explained about the anti-Muslim laws being enacted by the BJP government even without a discussion in Parliament.

“We firmly believe in secularism and communal harmony, which strengthens democracy. However, an undemocratic and autocratic government is portraying Muslims as anti-nationals and enacting anti-minority laws. The INDIA Bloc will remove all these laws and revive the democratic and secular fabric of India,” Ms. Kanimozhi told them.

When she met the trade union representatives, she assured them that their genuine demands could not be met immediately as the Union Government was not giving Tamil Nadu’s due share in taxes payable to the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even when Chennai and the southern districts were battling a deluge, the Union Government did not give even a rupee for relief and restoration works. It is an attempt to push the cash-starved Tamil Nadu Government deeper into trouble to make it unpopular among the public. When the BJP government introduced anti-farmer and anti-workers Bills in Parliament, the INDIA bloc opposed them and walked out. They passed the controversial Bills within the next five minutes. If the BJP comes to power again, an anarchic situation will prevail in every nook and corner of India. We are with you and have understood all your demands. Once the situation improves upon India Bloc’s return to power with your support, your demands will be fulfilled,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

She met the timber traders of Palayamkottai, mostly belonging to the Christian Nadar community, and appealed to them to support the Congress candidate. “Since the traders have been severely affected by the BJP government’s badly designed Goods and Services Tax and implemented in unthoughtful manner, the business community should extend their support to us,” she said.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, former minister T.P.M. Mohideen Khan and others were present during the meetings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.