Kanimozhi lays foundation stone for new overhead tank

December 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

MP Kanimozhi laid foundation stone for a new overhead drinking water tank in Arumuganeri town panchayat on Friday.

After inaugurating the drainage channel at Kovilpillai Nagar and the compound wall at Sahayamatha School here, both built with the corporate social responsibility funds from a private firm, Ms. Kanimozhi laid foundation stone for the ₹34 lakh overhead tank with 1 lakh litre capacity at Perumalpuram under Arumuganeri town pancahyat and the library at L. R. Nagar in Kaayalpattinam municipality. The library will be built at a cost of ₹15 lakh from the MP’s Local Area Development Scheme.

After inaugurating the bus-shelter at Nadunaalumoolaikinaru near Tiruchendur, the MP laid the foundation stone for additional classrooms at the National Primary School at Arunachalapuram in Kaayalpattinam municipality.

She also inaugurated the library in Nazareth, where Ms. Kanimozhi laid the foundation stone for laying concrete floor at the Nazareth bus-stand at a cost of ₹50 lakh. At Veppankaadu near Udangudi, she laid the foundation stone for the new classroom building in Si. Pa. Aditanar High School to be built at a cost of ₹35 lakh from MPLAD Scheme.