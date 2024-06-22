Kanimozhi launches training programme to screen persons with hearing impairment in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi inaugurated a training programme to screen persons with hearing impairment at the District Collectorate on Saturday.

Appreciating the Madras ENT Research Foundation (P) Limited for its service in conducting free camps for people with hearing impairment, she said that Tamil Nadu had set a model in the country by rehabilitating such people at an early stage.

She said that the voluntary service by the MERF had given a fillip to the people here and a new meaning has been given to their lives. Appealing to the parents to come forward voluntarily and test their wards at an early age, she also said, by doing so, they were not only giving them the right treatment, but also ensuring that the next generation was hale and hearty.

Though there were many reasons for impairment in hearing and speech, marriages within close relatives too was seen as a major factor for children suffering from such issues, Ms Kanimozhi said and hoped the training programme would throw light on it.

The training highlighted the issues related to hearing impairment and Dr. Ranjit, ENT Specialist and Dr. Matthew Nishanth, MERF Audiology Professor explained the causes and methods to identify hearing impairment among students. Suggestions were made for early detection and intervention in cases of hearing impairment to avoid further complications.

Through the camps held here earlier, over 150 people had benefitted so far. A little over 20 kids, who were identified with deficiencies in hearing were being given treatment by experts and if required, they were referred to hospital in Chennai.

Thoothukudi District Collector G. Lakshmipathi said that anganwadi centres, which is being used for multi-purposes for kids in the district may also be used as a point for screening children with hearing impairment.

Experts from the MERF said that the infrastructural facilities were superior in Tamil Nadu and that the government offered many schemes for such children. Unfortunately, not many people utilised the screening camps. With the latest technology, even new born babies could be tested for hearing abilities.

By approaching the doctors late, the issue may get complicated and affect the children psychologically. The training programme, which was unique in many ways, would help create awareness among the parents and also bring about the much needed transformation among the masses, they said.

Dr. Mohan Kameshwaran, a well-known ENT specialist in Tuticorin, emphasised the importance of early intervention for hearing impaired children, stating that early diagnosis leads to significant life changes.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Mayor N. P. Jagan, officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department and panchayats attended the inaugural session of the training programme.

On the occasion, Ms Kanimozhi gave hearing aid kits to 16 persons and also presented cheques valued at ₹56 lakh to five women SHGs in the district.