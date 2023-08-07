Kanimozhi launches ‘model school’ in Thoothukudi district

August 07, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Appreciating the bright students from Thoothukudi district on being selected to the ‘model school’, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that without getting disgusted or disappointed, she urged the students to achieve to greater heights in the society on Sunday.

Inaugurating the model school at the Infant Jesus Engineering College, she said that the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had promised to open up such “model” institutions in all the district so that the students in government schools would also benefit and be on a par with those studying in private institutions.

The future is in your hands, she told the students and appealed to them to focus on their studies. “The government here is eager to help you in all possible ways...With fullest confidence, face the future. You will all achieve it with ease...”

The School Education department had chosen the toppers across the district by assessing their marks in the xlass 10 public exam and other criterion. The next two years, the students selected for the ‘model school’ would get coaching on a par with schools in Namakkal, Coimbatore and Chennai.

The MP also said that stalwart leaders like Periyar, Kamarajar and Karunanidhi had sown the seeds that the students are enjoying the fruits. Earlier, access to education was with limited people and now it had been enhanced because of the sacrifices by the late leaders, who have shown that nothing is impossible.

Offering felicitation, Collector K. Senthil Raj said that hard work brings in the results. From academic perspective, marks are important. However, he underlined that marks alone wouldn’t matter. Hence, the students, moving out of the schools should also understand current affairs, general knowledge and among others as well.

Likewise, Dr Senthil Raj said that the students should be focused and be ready to be a voracious reader and learner.

The Collector said that following a request from the students, a library is being set up at the model school shortly. Corporation Commissioner S Dinesh Kumar, Mayor N P Jagan, Model School Headmaster Gajendrababu, CEO Rejini and among other senior officials from the School Education Department participated.

The MP also participated in an inaugural function at Vallanadu where she dedicated an agricultural extension centre built at ₹38 lakh, a ration shop at Eppothum Vendran, a rural primary health centre at Melakaranthai with subsidy under the 15th State Finance Commission and among others, officials said.

