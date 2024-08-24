GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kanimozhi keeps her promise; takes schoolchildren to Adichanallur museum

Published - August 24, 2024 06:12 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Kanimozhi, MP, along with students from Government Modern School at the Adichanallur museum in Thoothukudi district on Saturday.

K. Kanimozhi, MP, along with students from Government Modern School at the Adichanallur museum in Thoothukudi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

DMK MP Kanimozhi travelled with over 100 students from a government school here to Adichanallur on-site museum in Thoothukudi district in a bus here on Saturday.

Recently, during her interaction with children at the Keezha Vallanadu Government Model School, a student asked if the MP would take him to Adichanallur museum. She readily agreed and said that the date would be informed to them soon.

On Saturday, about 130 children, accompanied by Thoothukudi Mayor P Jagan, teachers, Headmaster Gajendra Babu, Srivaikundam Tahsildar Sivakumar and others, visited Adichanallur in a bus.

On reaching the site, the ASI officials explained the artefacts, its features and the historic significance about the Iron age and the urns to the students. After the interaction, the students were given books by the MP. She also promised to take them to Keezhadi museum in Sivaganga district.

Thanking the MP and the school administration, the students said that it was a memorable experience for them to see the on-site museum, especially with the elected representative of the constituency.

The on-site museum was inaugurated last year by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Ms Kanimozhi.

