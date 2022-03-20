Kanimozhi gives gadgets to palm tree climbers

In a bid to encourage more youth to take to palm cultivation and climb palm trees, the State government has provided them with a gadget that helps climbers to reach atop the trees in a safe and swift manner.

Giving away the climbers, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said the budget presented by the Agriculture Minister emphasised palm cultivation in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a function organised by the Department of Agriculture at Anthonyarpuram here in the presence of Minister Geetha Jeevan, Mayor Jagan Periasamy, Collector K Senthil Raj and among others, she said that under the ATMA scheme, the farmers could avail more sops and subsidies and reap benefits in a big way.

She said that training programme and awareness events were being held by the Agriculture department with an objective to save water judiciously, use less fertilizers and adopt technology in the crops till harvest. By doing so, the yield was high and profits too were fair and attractive.

The MP later inaugurated newly constructed Anganwadi centres at Mangalapuram, Threspuram, VVD Park and among other locations in which Corporation Commissioner T. Charushree, SP L Balaji Saravanan also participated. She also presided over a review meeting at the Corporation, wherein the officials briefed about the on going development works.