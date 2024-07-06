GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kanimozhi flags off desilting work to ensure free flow in Tamirabharani water

The MP praises the work of volunteers, non-governmental organisations and the government for helping Thoothukudi back on its feet after the devastating floods last year

Published - July 06, 2024 07:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi inaugurating the desilting work in Thamirabarani river at Kaliyavoor check dam Saturday.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi inaugurating the desilting work in Thamirabarani river at Kaliyavoor check dam Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Flagging off the desilting work from Kaliyavoor to Punnakaayal, Thoothukudi Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi said here on Saturday that the work would help farmers get water for irrigation without hindrance.

Speaking at the inaugural function at Kaliyavoor, she said that with global warming, rainfall had become unpredictable. The mercury had been volatile. Thoothukudi District Collector G. Lakshmipathi was present.

The MP pointed out that Thoothukudi district recorded highest rainfall in over 100 years. Such was the devastation that the government had a tough time in restoration. Today, in association with the Exnora International Foundation and Komatsu, the desilting work had been taken up, she said and hoped that the work would be completed well before the monsoon.

The MP said that it was important to hand over the soil in a healthy and fertile manner to the next generation, which alone would ensure sustained farming operation. Preserving the soil and the green cover would ensure higher yield.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had issued a Government Order which would benefit farmers to take the alluvial soil from the designated waterbodies across the State, she said and appealed to the public to cooperate in keeping the eco-system intact.

By simple steps such as not dumping wastes such as plastics on waterbodies would make a tremendous difference in preserving the environment, Ms. Kanimozhi said and added that Thoothukudi had suffered severely in the floods and thanked the volunteers, NGOs, officials, and the government for bringing it back on its feet.

Mayor P Jagan, Komatsu general manager Vasanthi, S. Kailash from Exnora International Foundation and engineers from the Public Works and Water Resources Departments and panchayats participated.

