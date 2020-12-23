Kanimozhi continues electioneering

23 December 2020 20:17 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Thoothukudi MP K. Kanimozhi continued her second day electioneering in Radhapuram, Nangnueri and Ambasamudram Assembly segments where she met people from various walks of life.

Ms. Kanimzohi, who started her second day electioneering in the coastal hamlet of Koottapuli, met the fishermen in the beach and the parish priest at his official residence close to the church.

After meeting the villagers, she opened the additional classrooms, built in Sri Muthuramman High School at Kannankulam on an outlay of ₹ 25 lakh released from her Local Area Development Fund.

Since a good number of youth from Koodankulam area, who are facing cases for reportedly participating in the anti-Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project struggle, cannot get passport and hence, cannot even apply for overseas assignments, Ms. Kanimozhi met them at Koodankulam and Chettikulam. She also met the roadside vendors selling snacks, vegetables, dry fish.

When Ms. Kanimozhi, after meeting the traders at Kaavalkinaru Junction, came to Valliyoor around noon, a huge crowd received her and she addressed the crowd from her campaign vehicle. “The AIADMK government, which has failed in all fronts, should be gifted a crushing defeat,” she appealed to the voters.

At South Kallikulam, she interacted with college students and met beedi rollers, farmhands and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme labourers at Parappaadi near Nanguneri. After visiting Ervadi and Kalakkad, Ms. Kanimozhi participated in the DMK’s gram sabha meeting held at Karisalpatti.

She also visited earthenware making units of Kaarukurichi in the evening.

Tirunelveli MP S. Gnana Thiraviam, former Speaker R. Avudaiyappan, former Radhapuram MLA M. Appavu and former District Panchayat chairman M. Gramaham Bell accompanied Ms. Kanimozhi.