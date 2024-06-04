Kanimozhi betters her own record with a huge winning margin

Exceeding 2019 Lok Sabha election’s margin of 3.47 lakh votes, Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency DMK candidate Kanimozhi won again with a whopping margin of 3,93,908 votes.

Securing a total of 5,40,731 votes, Ms. Kanimozhi broke her own winning margin of 2019 elections, when she secured 5,63,143 votes.

She was one of the candidates in the State who were confident about their victory owing to the increased support they witnessed on the ground. While the parliamentarian’s ground work during COVID-19 and aftermath of the flood in December 2023 received appreciation from every end, her victory should not be surprising.

The comfortable victory was guessed even during the first few rounds when the margin against her competitors Sivasamy Velumani of AIADMK, S.D.R. Jeyaseelan of Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), Rowena Ruth Jane of Naam Tamilar Katchi was above 20,000.

The huge margin difference continued till the last round of counting.

The Lok Sabha constituency comprising Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Kovilpatti, Srivaikuntam, Vilathikulam and Ottapidaram, with a total of 14,58,030 votes, recorded a voter turnout of 66.88%.

The other candidates in the fray, Mr. Sivasami Velumani secured 1,47,991 votes, followed by Ms. Jane with 1,20,300 votes and Mr. Vijayaseelan with 1,22,050 votes.

Accompanied by senior party functionaries led by Ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha Radhakrishnan, Mayor Jagan Periasamy and others, the MP elect received her certificate from Returning Officer G. Lakshmipathi.