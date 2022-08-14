Kanimozhi assures to get back missing artefacts from Adichanallur

Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI
August 14, 2022 20:57 IST

K. Kanimozhi, MP, and Collector K. Senthil Raj inspecting the archaeological site at Adichanallur on Sunday.

The recent artefacts taken from the excavation sites at Adichanallur and Sivakalai have been interesting and informative, said Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi here on Sunday.

She went around the sites accompanied by senior officials from the ASI, District Collector K Senthil Raj and among others.

During her interaction, she was explained about the significance of the artefacts, especially, the bronze and steel wares that unravelled exciting tales.

Speaking to reporters, the MP said that she would write to the Union government to take up with the governments in the UK and Germany to bring back the artefacts from Adichanallur reportedly lying in the museums there.

“I will follow up with the officials concerned in New Delhi in this regard,” she added.

The ASI officials said that the excavations were under way in full swing since March in Sivakalai and last September in Adichanallur. The recent findings have only vindicated their stand to display the artefacts in a world class museum here, for which the funds had been granted.

