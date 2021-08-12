Kani tribal students visit nuclear reactors

TIRUNELVELI

12 August 2021 18:26 IST

The Kani tribal youth, who hitherto have seen the hydroelectric project close to their hamlets situated in dense jungle of the Western Ghats, had the opportunity to visit the nuclear power plant on

When Collector V. Vishnu recently delivered motivational address to the Kani youth during the coaching class being organised in the Western Ghats itself to get them prepared for cracking the competitive examinations of the State and the Central Governments the youths wanted to visit his office here. Their desire got fulfilled recently as they were brought here in a chartered vehicle. As they spent nearly an hour with the Collector in his chamber and interacted with him, they were very much inspired on understanding the Collector’s duties and the power the coveted post carries. They also met Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan at the District Police Office wherein he inspired the visitors to become police officers.

“After this, I wanted to get them exposed to a most-modern scientific complex of our district and they are being taken to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, where 2 X 1,000 MWe reactors with Russian assistance are humming while 4 more massive reactors are coming up. These exposure visits should make them aware of avenues waiting here,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Accompanied by Assistant Director of Employment, Antony, 29 Kani students including 23 girls visited on Thursday the sprawling KKNPP complex at Koodankulam where they were taken to the desalination plant, supplied by Israel to feed the reactor with desalinated water, dyke, simulator and also the KKNPP Information Centre situated outside the reactor complex and close to the East Coast Road.

“The students were very attentive until they leave the complex. As our technicians explained to them the principle of nuclear power generation, the technology we’ve employed here and the role of every hi-tech section of this complex, they were so enthusiastic in understanding it by raising questions,” the KKNPP officials said.

Mr. Vishnu is now making arrangements for taking this youths to V.O.C. Port, Thoothukudi, next week to sensitise them to maritime trade and fishing operations being carried out by Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour-based 250-odd mechanised boats.