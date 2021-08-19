Kani tribal youth visit VOC Port

TIRUNELVELI

19 August 2021 19:27 IST

After visiting the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project a week ago, the Kani tribal youth, who are being trained by the Department of Employment for the competitive examinations, had the opportunity to visit V.O.C. Port, Thoothukudi, on Thursday as part of their exposure visit.

For some of the 32 Kani youth, including 23 girls, the sea and its rejuvenating breeze were first time experience as they landed in V.O.C. Port on Thursday morning along with Assistant Director of Employment, Antony.

On reaching the port, they were taken to two tug boats in which they sailed up to the entry point of the seaport to understand the entry/exit of the ships.

They were then taken to the information centre where they were explained about the operations of the port through a video presentation.

“The Kani youth raised several questions to clarify their doubts about the operations of the Port, cargo handling, export and import of cargo via V.O.C. Port, for which the officials replied. They show high degree of enthusiasm in understanding new ideas during these exposure visits and work really hard to crack the competitive exams. We can expect good number of Kani youth joining government services in near future,” said Mr. Antony.