Kani tribal youth cracks competitive exam, posted as ‘Assistant’ in cooperative store

February 01, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A Kani tribal youth has cracked the competitive exam conducted by the Department of Cooperation to get posted as ‘Assistant’ in a cooperative store, thanks to the coaching centre established in the Western Ghats by the then Collector V. Vishnu.

When the Kani tribal youth appealed to Mr. Vishnu to start a coaching centre near their villages situated close to Papanasam and Servalar dams, he established a facility at Mundanthurai in 2021. A good number of tutors were roped in to train the aspirants for competitive exams being conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission and conduct a series of model tests.

Mr. Vishnu also purchased the course materials using his personal funds and donated them to the coaching centre.

Within a year, the coaching centre, situated inside Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, produced its first successful candidate when P. Akila from Agasthiyar Kani settlement, cracked the Village Administrative Officer exam. She was posted as VAO at Ayan Singampatti Part II village.

With the success of one candidate motivating others, another Kani youth, Rathish, has now got a government job. After getting through the written test conducted on January 7 and the personal interview on January 20, Mr. Rathish has been posted as ‘Assistant’ in India Cements Employees Primary Cooperative Stores at Shankar Nagar near here.

“The success of one more Kani tribal youth is so encouraging that the purpose of establishing a coaching centre is getting achieved gradually. It will motivate others to achieve greater heights,” Mr. Vishnu told The Hindu from Spain as he is in the European nation along with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to attract investments to Tamil Nadu.