Kani tribal residential school to get new classroom buildings

December 06, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Kani Tribal Residential School at Papanasam Upper Dam is all set to get new classroom buildings to be built on an outlay of Rs. 5 crore.

As 157 Kani tribal families with 457 persons are living in five hamlets near Papanasam and Servalar dams, a residential school is being run by the Department of Adi Dravida Welfare for the benefit of the Kani tribal students. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the school along with Collector V. Vishnu on Tuesday.

While 13 children are studying in the primary section, the high school has 26 students.

When the smart classroom could not be created in this residential school due lack of Internet connectivity as the school is situated inside the jungles of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, Mr. Vishnu took special efforts to lay cables from Papanasam to the school after the COVID-induced lockdown. Subsequently, the smart classroom facility has been established.

After visiting the school, Mr. Mahesh said new classroom buildings for the school would be built on an outlay of Rs. 5 crore and the work would commence shortly. He thanked with shawls the students who presented brief cultural events to receive the minister, who also visited the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ centre at Chinna Mayilar Kani tribal hamlet.

After enjoying the breakfast of Kani tribesmen – boiled tapioca, honey and ‘kanthari’ chilli - tomato chutney, Mr. Mahesh visited the Karaiyar Kani hamlet where he took a look at the ‘herbal steam bath’ facility which is being documented by the Government Siddha Medical College, Palayamkottai, thanks to the efforts of Mr. Vishnu.

When the Kani tribespeople wanted the resumption of eco-tourism in Papanasam dam, which was giving them ample space for marketing their forest produce such as honey, tapioca, lemon, jack fruit, tapioca, pepper, etc., to the tourists, the Minister and the Collector assured them that the possibilities would be explored.