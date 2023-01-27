ADVERTISEMENT

Kani forest produce business becomes T.N.’s first registered tribal startup

January 27, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The mobile outlet for Kani tribal products that was inaugurated by Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu in Palayamkottai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Shaikmohideen A

The Kani tribal people’s sale of forest produce, all marking good sales in the southern districts as they carry organic certification, has been registered by the Tamil Nadu government as a startup.

After registering the tribe’s business venture of selling their forest produce as a startup, the government has given them a vehicle to sell these products. This is the first startup in the State being promoted and registered by a tribal group.

As a mark of recognition, the government gave a ₹16 lakh-worth truck, ‘Tribal Treasures on Wheels’, to the Kani tribe’s startup during the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday to take their products, including honey, cashew, pepper, jackfruit, tapioca, amla, value-added products of amla, tapioca and jackfruit, lemon, etc., to consumers living far away from the Western Ghats.

Moreover, a seed grant will be given to the tribal people by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to strengthen their business activities.

The Kani tribe of the Western Ghats in Tirunelveli district has come a long way to achieve this status. After selling their produce in roadside stalls near Papanasam dam to earn a meagre income, the tribal people managed to sell these products to the consumers living in the plains, thanks to the initiatives of Collector V. Vishnu, who established a shop in Palayamkottai to exclusively sell them.

Even as these products, especially honey, cashew and pepper became close to the hearts of the consumers in the southern districts, they had to book in advance for buying them. Sensing the demand, Mr. Vishnu facilitated the process of getting organic certification for nearly 40 products of the Kani tribe which increased the demand for them phenomenally.

“Since this business model has been approved by the government, the Kani products will reach the next level,” Mr. Vishnu said.

