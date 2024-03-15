Kandigaiperi, Ambasamudram hospitals get new facilities

March 15, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Minister for Public Health Ma. Subramanian remotely inaugurated additional medical facilities at the Kandigaiperi Hospital here and the integrated emergency obstetrics, gynaecology and neonatal sections at Ambasamudram Government Hospital on Friday in the presence of Secretary, Public Health, Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

The Kandigaiperi Hospital now has got an additional building with 60,643 square feet built on an outlay of ₹35.18 crore on 4.78 acres of land. Moreover, medical oxygen plant at a cost of ₹1.46 crore, operation theatre costing about ₹1.86 crore, modern kitchen at a cost of ₹16 lakh and laundry unit costing about ₹16 lakh have been created.

In all, ₹38.95 crore has been invested in Kandigaiperi Hospital for ensuring better medical assistance to the patients from western Tirunelveli district, who usually come all the way to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

The new building at Kandigaiperi Hospital houses outpatient section, X-ray section, emergency care, obstetrics and gynaecology sections, paediatric section, men’s inpatient section, general operation theatre and post operative care section for men and women.

The Ambasamudram Government Hospital, which is soon to be upgraded as District Headquarters Hospital, has got new facilities at a cost of ₹6.89 crore under the National Health Mission including integrated emergency obstetrics, gynaecology and neonatal sections, intensive care unit, two operation theatres, rooms for doctors and nurses, waiting hall for patients, X-ray room, delivery room, ward with 15 beds and pre and post-operative care wards.

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan formally inaugurated the new block in the Kandigaiperi Hospital after the Minister remotely inaugurated the facility.

Mayor P. M. Saravanan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Medical Superintendent of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital Balasubramanian and doctors Mohammed Rafi, Saravanan and others were present.

