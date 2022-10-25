Kandha Sashti festival begins at Tirupparankundram

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 25, 2022 23:23 IST

Kandha Sashti festival began with ‘kaapu kattudhal’ ceremony at Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram here on Tuesday.

The holy thread or ‘kaapu’ was tied to Lord Murugan, Goddesses Valli and Deivanai. For devotees who wanted to observe fast throughout the festival, priests of the temple tied the holy thread.

Owing to the occurrence of partial solar eclipse, the temple was closed for devotees between 11.30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Several thousands of devotees will stay on the temple premises throughout the festival and observe fast. Their routine every morning will be to take a holy dip at the temple tank, Saravana Poigai, and offer their prayers to the main deity.

The cynosure of the festival, ‘Soorasamharam’ or the slaying of the demons, will be performed on October 30, before which Lord Murugan will be offered the holy spear or ‘vel’ of Goddess Govardanambigai on October 29.

The festival will conclude on October 31. Arrangements such as drinking and toilet facilities have been ensured by the temple authorities.

