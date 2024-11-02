Kandasashti festival begins with yagasalai puja at Tiruchendur temple

The annual ‘Kandasashti’ festival at the renowned Sri Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur began with the yagasalai puja on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of devotees started arriving at the temple on Friday night. According to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Joint Commissioner S. Gnanasekaran, and Temple Thakkar R. Arul Murugan, the sanctum sanctorum was opened at 1 a.m. on Saturday, following which Viswaroopa darshan was conducted at 1.30 a.m. and at 2 a.m., the priests performed Udaya Marthanda Abishekam.

At around 6 a.m, the deities - Jayanthinathar and Valli-Deivanai - were brought to the yagasalai where the ‘kumbams’ were placed. Devotional songs were played on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the deities were taken in a procession to the Shanmuga Vilasa Mandapam, where the devotees witnessed special aradhana being performed.

The highlight of the kandasashti celebrations is the ‘soorasamharam’ to be performed on November 7. The temple administration has made elaborate arrangements as they expect a large gathering on the day.

The Thoothukudi district administration has declared November 7 as a local holiday, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The significance of the ‘soorasamharam’ is that Soorapadman would be killed by Swami Jayanthinathar portraying elimination of evil forces.

Most of the lodges in and around the temple town have been booked and according to the hoteliers, they were turning down enquiries from the public for room reservations.

The TNSTC has made special arrangements to ply buses from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and other destinations for the benefit of the devotees, an official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.