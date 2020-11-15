Kanda Sashti festival begins

The seven-day Kanda Sashti festival commenced at Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram here on Sunday, with the ‘kaapu kattudhal’ ceremony for the deity.

An official from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department said that devotees were not allowed to tie the ‘kaapu’ (holy thread) inside the temple due to COVID-19 pandemic. “Devotees were allowed only for a darshan inside the temple. While usually hundreds of devotees would be allowed to stay within the temple premises during the festival, this year they will not be allowed to stay inside the temple due to COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

A large number of devotees made a beeline for the Poonga Murugan Temple near Gandhi Museum here on Sunday, to tie the ‘kaapu’ as part of the Kandha Sashti festival. Temple beshkar Meenakshi Sundaram said that around 2,000 devotees tied the ‘kaapu’ at the temple on Sunday.

'Soorasamharam', the highlight of Kanda Sashti festival, will take place on November 20.