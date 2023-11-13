‘Kanda sashti’ festival begins in Tiruchendur

November 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

Thousands of devotees began their sashti fast on the premises of Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur as kanda sashti yagasala puja started on Monday.

Following viswaroopa deepaaraadhanai and udhaya marthanda abhishekam held since early morning, the yagasaala puja’ commenced at 6 a.m. After taking a holy dip in the sea, the devotees offered prayers in the temple before starting their fast.

The soorasamhaaram will be held on November 18 on the seashore and thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the event. Hence, the temple administration has made elaborate arrangements for this event.

The devotees complained that the ticket for viswaroopa darshan has been increased from ₹100 to ₹2,000 and the abhisheka darshan ticket from ₹500 to ₹3,000, which was ₹2,000 for special occasions. Special darshan ticket has been priced at ₹1,000, which was only ₹100.

“The yagasala darshan in the sashti mandapam costs each devotee ₹3,000,” the devotees alleged.

Joint Commissioner of Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple, Tiruchendur, Karthik said the government issued an order in 2017 for upwardly revising the ticket rates during ‘kanda sashsti’ celebrations.

“Moreover, the ticket for ₹100 for special darshan is now being sold along with ₹1,000 ticket, which is also being followed since 2017. With the ulterior motive of tarnishing the image of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, certain elements are spreading baseless allegations saying that we have increased the ticket rate only now. The increased ticket rate came into force in 2017 itself,” Mr, Karthik said.