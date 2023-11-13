HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kanda sashti’ festival begins in Tiruchendur

November 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of devotees began their sashti fast on the premises of Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur as kanda sashti yagasala puja started on Monday.

 Following viswaroopa deepaaraadhanai and udhaya marthanda abhishekam held since early morning, the yagasaala puja’ commenced at 6 a.m. After taking a holy dip in the sea, the devotees offered prayers in the temple before starting their fast.

 The soorasamhaaram will be held on November 18 on the seashore and thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the event. Hence, the temple administration has made elaborate arrangements for this event.

 The devotees complained that the ticket for viswaroopa darshan has been increased from ₹100 to ₹2,000 and the abhisheka darshan ticket from ₹500 to ₹3,000, which was ₹2,000 for special occasions. Special darshan ticket has been priced at ₹1,000, which was only ₹100.

 “The yagasala darshan in the sashti mandapam costs each devotee ₹3,000,” the devotees alleged.

 Joint Commissioner of Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple, Tiruchendur, Karthik said the government issued an order in 2017 for upwardly revising the ticket rates during ‘kanda sashsti’ celebrations.

 “Moreover, the ticket for ₹100 for special darshan is now being sold along with ₹1,000 ticket, which is also being followed since 2017. With the ulterior motive of tarnishing the image of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, certain elements are spreading baseless allegations saying that we have increased the ticket rate only now. The increased ticket rate came into force in 2017 itself,” Mr, Karthik said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.