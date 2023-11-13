‘Kanda Sashti’ festival begins in Palani temple

November 13, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The famous ‘Kanda Sashti’ festival began at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani on Monday with the tying of “kaapu”. The HR&CE Joint Commissioner Marimuthu, Assistant Commissioner Lakshmi and Temple trustees were present as special abishekams were conducted. The officials said that on November 18, ‘soorasamharam’ would be performed and until then, daily poojas would be organised. The devotees, who had the special “kaapu” tied, said that they would start fasting during the Sashti celebrations.

