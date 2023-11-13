ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kanda Sashti’ festival begins in Palani temple

November 13, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Priests tying ‘kappu’ to Duvara Balagar at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani on Monday.

The famous ‘Kanda Sashti’ festival began at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani on Monday with the tying of “kaapu”. The HR&CE Joint Commissioner Marimuthu, Assistant Commissioner Lakshmi and Temple trustees were present as special abishekams were conducted. The officials said that on November 18, ‘soorasamharam’ would be performed and until then, daily poojas would be organised. The devotees, who had the special “kaapu” tied, said that they would start fasting during the Sashti celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US