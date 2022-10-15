‘Kanda Sashti’ festival arrangements reviewed

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
October 15, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K. Senthil Raj reviewed the arrangements to be made in Tiruchendur ahead of ‘kanda sashti’ festival to be held from October 25 to 31 in Subramaniyaswami Temple in Tiruchendur.

 Dr. Senthil Raj said the temple administration and the Tiruchendur municipality should ensure five lakh litres of drinking water supply every day and toilet facilities at various points as over 10 lakh devotees would visit the shrine. Sanitary workers should be deployed in adequate numbers to ensure cleaning operations round-the-clock. Stray dogs should be removed from the town.

TANGEDCO officials were instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Tiruchendur and Kuranganthattu pumping station from where drinking water is being supplied to Tiruchendur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The 350-odd special buses to be operated from Thoothukudi and neighbouring districts should be parked properly in the designated bus stands and it should be ensured by the police and the transport officials.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 Fire and rescue services personnel should be deployed along the seashore with sufficient life-saving equipment and boats. Medical services department should post doctors to attend to emergency cases, Dr. Senthil Raj said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app