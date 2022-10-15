‘Kanda Sashti’ festival arrangements reviewed

Collector K. Senthil Raj reviewed the arrangements to be made in Tiruchendur ahead of ‘kanda sashti’ festival to be held from October 25 to 31 in Subramaniyaswami Temple in Tiruchendur.

Dr. Senthil Raj said the temple administration and the Tiruchendur municipality should ensure five lakh litres of drinking water supply every day and toilet facilities at various points as over 10 lakh devotees would visit the shrine. Sanitary workers should be deployed in adequate numbers to ensure cleaning operations round-the-clock. Stray dogs should be removed from the town.

TANGEDCO officials were instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Tiruchendur and Kuranganthattu pumping station from where drinking water is being supplied to Tiruchendur.

The 350-odd special buses to be operated from Thoothukudi and neighbouring districts should be parked properly in the designated bus stands and it should be ensured by the police and the transport officials.

Fire and rescue services personnel should be deployed along the seashore with sufficient life-saving equipment and boats. Medical services department should post doctors to attend to emergency cases, Dr. Senthil Raj said.