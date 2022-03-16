Kambaramayanam should be celebrated: Tamilisai

KARAIKUDI

Kambaramayanam should be celebrated as it not only dwelt on the epic Ramayana, but also speaks about Tamil, worldly life and pschology, said Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Addressing at the Kamban Tiruvizha organised by Kamban Kazhagam here on Wednesday, she said it should be promoted among the younger generation to help develop their psychology. "All those who celebrate Tamil were not celebrating Kamban. Probably, because he celebrated Lord Rama," she said.

Stating that it was unfortunate that the essence of great literature in Tamil were read by youngsters only when they are reproduced in English.

Besides the richness of Tamil, Kambaramayanam deals with various aspects of life. Kamban has vividly depicted the mental balance of Lord Rama which remained the same when he was asked to be crowned as the king and also when he was asked to go in exile.

Unlike the Valimiki Ramayana, which talks only about Lord Rama's marriage with Sita, Kambaramayanam says that Lord Rama and Sita fell in love with each other first and then they got married. "This speaks about the women empowerment,"Ms. Tamilisai said.

"Kanden Sithaiyai" the first words of Hanuman to Lord Rama on his return from Lanka explained the importance of brevity and clarity, she added.

She presented the Kamban Adipodi award to So.So. Mee. Sundaram, on the occasion.

Later talking to reporters, Ms. Tamilisai said that all STate Governments should fully adopt the New Education Policy which promoted education in mother tongue.

She said that vaccination had helped the Union Territory to become COVID-free in the last few days.