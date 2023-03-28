HamberMenu
Kamban Kazhagam to celebrate its 85th anniversary for four days

March 28, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Kamban Kazhagam (Kamban Academy) in Karaikudi has planned to celebrate its 85th anniversary for four days beginning April 2, said Kamban Adichudi Pazha Palaniappan here on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said that on the inaugural day, noted orator Suki Sivam would speak at Kallukatti Krishna Kalyana Mandapam from 5.30 p.m. On the second day, Supreme Court judge Justice V. Ramasubramaniam would present ‘Kamban Adipodi’ award to Tamizhavel Sivalayam J Mohan.

On the third day, motivational speaker Parveen Sulthana will moderate a ‘pattimandram.’ On the final day (April 5), the organisers have planned the valedictory event at Kamban Temple in Nattarasankottai with the theme ‘Paattarasanai Potrum Nattarasankottai.’

During the celebrations, the organisers have planned to release books authored by famous writers about Kamban, which includes Kambar Lives forever, “Kambarin Thenthuligal”, “Rajarajan.”

