Kamban Kazhagam award presented

Special Correspondent MADURAI
August 22, 2022 20:39 IST

West Bengal Governor Ila Ganesan presenting the Kamban Kazhagam award to Chitra Ganapathy.

Chitra Ganapathy, Managing Director of Kadambavanam near here, received the Kamban Kazhagam award. According to a press release issued on Monday, the West Bengal Governor Ila Ganesan presented the award to Ms. Chitra at a three-day event held in Chennai recently.

The annual award, which is given to writers, publishers, poets and freelance researchers who contributed to the development of Tamil language, was suspended for two years, owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kamban Kazhagam gave the award to Ms. Chitra for her research on Tamil antiquity, which is being telecast on YouTube as a series -- “ Know Your Roots”.

